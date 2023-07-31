ChinaJoy closes on Monday, with 338,000 visits

Asia's largest gaming expo came to a close on Monday, with a total of 338,000 visits. This year's event included more diverse content with many industry crossovers.

Dong Jun / SHINE

ChinaJoy, Asia's top gaming expo held in Shanghai, closed on Monday with a of total 338,000 visits.

As Asia's biggest gaming expo, the event covered a total of 120,000 square meters with over 500 exhibitors, including 100 from overseas. More than 1,000 games, including some not yet released, along with cutting-edge gaming gear were shown in the venue in the Pudong New Area.

The expo included many first-time exhibitors, with carmakers, manga publishers, smartphone brands, lifestyle and gourmet apps. It's "beyond just a video game expo now, but a digital entertainment show with diverse categories," said Han Zhihai, a major organizer of ChinaJoy.



During ChinaJoy, several industry reports covering video games and eSports were published. High-level forums were also held, including AI-generated content or AIGC in gaming and Web 3 applications.



In an independent business-to-business or B2B zone, over 300 firms set up booths for business connections, including 35 percent from overseas.