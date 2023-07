The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 49.3 in July, up from 49 in June.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 49.3 in July, up from 49 in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

China's non-manufacturing activity maintained expansion in July, with the purchasing managers' index for the sector coming in at 51.5.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.