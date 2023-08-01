﻿
Yangtze River Delta ecological zone marks another milestone

A high-tech industry development zone has been established in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, boosting the development of the region.
Ti Gong

The high-tech industry development zone is unveiled.

The development of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone is projected to be on the fast track with a trans-provincial high-tech industry development zone set up in the area on Monday.

Covering 19.54 square kilometers, it will prioritize three strategic emerging industries – digital, intelligent manufacturing, and green new materials – as well as headquarters economies and green science and innovation service industries.

It will serve as an innovation center and an incubator, officials said.

In the future, the high-tech zone would focus on science and technology innovation and industry development integration and bring together cross-region resources to conquer technology bottlenecks, said Zhu Zhengwei, director of the business and industry development department of the executive committee of the demonstration zone.

Launched in 2019, the demonstration zone for integrated ecological and green development in the Yangtze River Delta region comprises Shanghai's suburban Qingpu District, Wujiang District of Suzhou in Jiangsu, and Jiashan County in Zhejiang.

Three cooperation projects and nine key industry projects were signed on Monday, injecting new vitality into the high-quality development of the demonstration zone.

Among these, one project involves integrated efforts in the construction of infrastructure of the Watertown Parlor, a model area for green development.

The Watertown Parlor encompasses parts of Jinze Town in Qingpu, Lili Town in Wujiang, and Xitang Town and Yaozhuang Town in Jiashan, covering an area of approximately 35.8 square kilometers.

The architecture will feature typical jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) flavor with a number of eco-friendly facilities that achieve zero emissions of carbon dioxide.

Based on the design, it will have wetlands, greenways, and cultural and tourist villages. The green and blue spaces will account for about 75 percent of its total space.

A modern, convenient, green and intelligent transportation system will be established to meet the needs of the general public.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
