China's Xi'an resumes passenger flights to Sydney

Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2023-08-02       0
Xinhua
The famous tourist destination of Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, resumed its passenger flights to Sydney, Australia on Wednesday.

The flights are operated by China Eastern Airlines, according to the company's branch in Shaanxi.

The service, which first stops in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, is operated every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday by an Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft. The return flight takes place every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

China Eastern Airlines launched the air route from Xi'an to Sydney in 2017.

So far, China Eastern Airlines has resumed five international routes from Xi'an Xianyang International Airport to Singapore, Tokyo, Phuket, Moscow and Sydney. It plans to resume direct flight services from Xi'an to Dubai on August 30.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
