﻿
Biz / Economy

China unveils plan to stabilize growth of machinery industry

Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2023-09-02       0
China expects the industry's operating revenue to reach 8.1 trillion yuan (US$1.13 trillion) by 2024.
Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2023-09-02       0

China's industrial authorities on Saturday unveiled a plan to keep the country's machinery industry growing steadily in 2023-2024.

China expects the industry's operating revenue to reach 8.1 trillion yuan (US$1.13 trillion) by 2024, according to the plan jointly released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and six other government departments.

The growth target would translate into an average of over 3 percent annual increase in operating revenue.

The plan mainly focuses on 11 sectors, including machine tools, agricultural machinery and construction machinery.

Efforts will be made to expand demand, promote the intelligent transformation of manufacturing, improve the quality of supply and make policy implementation more targeted, it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     