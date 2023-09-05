﻿
Biz / Economy

McCafé maintains coffee service in Chinese mainland

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:10 UTC+8, 2023-09-05       0
McDonald's coffee service in the Chinese mainland will remain unchanged, with McCafé poised for further expansion across China.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:10 UTC+8, 2023-09-05       0

McDonald's coffee service in the Chinese mainland will remain unchanged as McCafé is on the right track for further expansion.

It is separate from a rebranding initiative in the Hong Kong region where McDonald's coffee "retiring" and "bidding farewell" caught Hong Kong customers by surprise.

The quick service chain restaurant temporarily stopped serving coffee at all Hong Kong outlets on Monday evening, and revealed that new McCafé options would be rolled out at over 250 stores.

McCafé, which is relatively more expensive than the previous offerings, went on sale on Tuesday.

All coffee at McDonald's Hong Kong served with the meal sets has been automatically upgraded to McCafé coffee.

McDonald's and McCafé are operated under different business entities in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong after McDonald's China changed its company into Jingongmen following the acquirement by Citic, Citic Capital Holdings and Carlyle Group in 2017.

In the Chinese mainland, McCafé is targeting about 1,000 new openings at existing McDonald's restaurants in second- and third-tier cities by 2025, after nearly tripling its total number of locations in China to almost 2,500 from 2020 to 2022.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     