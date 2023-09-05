McCafé maintains coffee service in Chinese mainland

McDonald's coffee service in the Chinese mainland will remain unchanged, with McCafé poised for further expansion across China.

McDonald's coffee service in the Chinese mainland will remain unchanged as McCafé is on the right track for further expansion.

It is separate from a rebranding initiative in the Hong Kong region where McDonald's coffee "retiring" and "bidding farewell" caught Hong Kong customers by surprise.

The quick service chain restaurant temporarily stopped serving coffee at all Hong Kong outlets on Monday evening, and revealed that new McCafé options would be rolled out at over 250 stores.

McCafé, which is relatively more expensive than the previous offerings, went on sale on Tuesday.

All coffee at McDonald's Hong Kong served with the meal sets has been automatically upgraded to McCafé coffee.

McDonald's and McCafé are operated under different business entities in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong after McDonald's China changed its company into Jingongmen following the acquirement by Citic, Citic Capital Holdings and Carlyle Group in 2017.

In the Chinese mainland, McCafé is targeting about 1,000 new openings at existing McDonald's restaurants in second- and third-tier cities by 2025, after nearly tripling its total number of locations in China to almost 2,500 from 2020 to 2022.