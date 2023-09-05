﻿
Biz / Economy

China mulls additional policy support for industrial sector

Xinhua
  15:58 UTC+8, 2023-09-05       0
China has pledged to consider additional supportive policies for the industrial sector and make these policies more targeted and effective to promote high-quality development.
Xinhua
  15:58 UTC+8, 2023-09-05       0

China has pledged to consider additional supportive policies for the industrial sector and make these policies more targeted and effective to promote the high-quality development of the sector.

"We should grasp the critical period of economic transformation and upgrading, promote the transformation and structural adjustment of the industrial economy, enhance its endogenous driving force, and push forward its high-quality development," Tao Qing, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), told a press conference on Tuesday.

Tao said the ministry will coordinate with other departments to create a policy synergy, improve the communication mechanism with manufacturing enterprises and maximize the effectiveness of the policies.

This statement came after the country unveiled supportive measures for 10 industries, including steel, non-ferrous metals, chemicals, automobile, machinery and construction materials, which collectively account for about 70 percent of the value-added industrial output of major firms in the country, according to the ministry.

"By stabilizing these key industries, we will be able to basically stabilize the industrial economy," Tao said.

Although the recovery might be a tortuous process, the country's industrial sector has maintained a trend of continuous recovery, the MIIT official added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     