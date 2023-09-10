﻿
China's e-commerce logistics index edges up in August

China's e-commerce logistics index, an indicator of logistics operation in the e-commerce sector, stood at 111.1 points in August, up 0.2 points from a month earlier, according to the latest data released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

Specifically, the satisfaction rate sub-index stood at 101.3 points in August, up 0.1 points from July, maintaining an upward trend for three consecutive months, the data showed.

The sub-index tracking logistics volume in August stood at 121.4 points, a slight decrease of 0.4 points from July, the organization said.

The e-commerce logistics index is compiled based on data from JD.com, a major online retailer in China. The baseline index was set up at 100 points.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
