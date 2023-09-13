Design event in Shanghai to shine light on generative AI

The World Design Cities Conference (WDCC) will open in Shanghai on September 26, as the city establishes its credentials as a "City of Design" and pursues high-quality development.

More than 1,000 speakers, from 43 cities in 29 countries are expected to share their vision and experiences during the design event. The topics cover 10 design categories like industrial, construction, service, fashion, as well as design education and female design power, city officials told a conference on Wednesday.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

It's the second time that Shanghai will hold the WDCC event, which aims to promote deep integration between technology innovation and creative design, build a global design cooperation and exchange platform, and explore the road of high-quality development in design industries, according to Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.



Generative artificial intelligence will be one of spotlight topics at the WDCC, with more design works expected to feature powerful AI technologies.

The event in Huangpu District will run through October 2, with 100 activities, including forums, shows and an exhibition, open free to the public.