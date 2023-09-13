﻿
Biz / Economy

Design event in Shanghai to shine light on generative AI

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:30 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0
The World Design Cities Conference (WDCC) will open in Shanghai on September 26, as the city establishes its credentials as a "City of Design" and pursues high-quality development.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:30 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0

The World Design Cities Conference (WDCC) will open in Shanghai on September 26, as the city establishes its credentials as a "City of Design" and pursues high-quality development.

More than 1,000 speakers, from 43 cities in 29 countries are expected to share their vision and experiences during the design event. The topics cover 10 design categories like industrial, construction, service, fashion, as well as design education and female design power, city officials told a conference on Wednesday.

Design event in Shanghai to shine light on generative AI
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

City officials on Wednesday provided information about the upcoming World Design Cities Conference (WDCC), which will open in Shanghai on September 26.

It's the second time that Shanghai will hold the WDCC event, which aims to promote deep integration between technology innovation and creative design, build a global design cooperation and exchange platform, and explore the road of high-quality development in design industries, according to Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

Generative artificial intelligence will be one of spotlight topics at the WDCC, with more design works expected to feature powerful AI technologies.

The event in Huangpu District will run through October 2, with 100 activities, including forums, shows and an exhibition, open free to the public.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     