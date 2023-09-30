China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in September
China's non-manufacturing activity maintained expansion in September, with the purchasing managers' index for the sector coming in at 51.7, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
