Shanghai prepares for 2023 AHK Greater China X-Days

The event provides a platform for businesses, investors, and leaders from China and the world to come together, share insights, and explore new avenues for growth and partnership.

The 2023 AHK Greater China Xceleration Days (X-Days) is set to take place from November 8 to 11 at the China Baowu Steel Exhibition and Expo Center in Baoshan District of Shanghai.

The highly-anticipated event provides an exceptional platform for businesses, investors, and leaders from China and around the world to come together, share insights, and explore new avenues for growth and partnership.

Over the course of four days, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in high-level discussions on topics ranging from trade and investment to innovation and sustainability. With a diverse lineup of top industry experts, policymakers, and thought leaders, the summit offers unparalleled opportunities to learn about the latest trends in today's dynamic business world.

In addition to keynote speeches and panel sessions, the summit will also feature a range of networking events, workshops, and business matchmaking sessions. As an attendee, you will have the chance to meet with potential partners, investors, and customers, to establish valuable connections to accelerate your business.

Register for X-Days 2023

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the X-Days in Shanghai. Visit the following website to register for the event:

https://www.bagevent.com/event/X-Days2023

Register for German Ball 2023

The German Ball 2023, organized by German Chamber of Commerce in China | Shanghai, is being held on November 11. The ball welcomes over 800 guests every year. What began in 1998 has now become an annual tradition in Shanghai and is widely regarded as one of the highlights of the German and international social calendar. Luxurious surroundings, enchanting entertainment, and delicious food await guests each year.

The Ball is only open for German Chamber members. Scan the QR code below for registration.