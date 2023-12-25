Biz / Economy

City's market regulators update rules for businesses

Hu Min
  20:18 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0
Latest version covers regulations on immunity or mitigation of administrative penalty in the market regulation field, with 35 affairs included for immunity for the first time.
Shanghai's market regulators mapped out 15 measures covering issues such as business registration and administrative penalty immunity on Monday, as the latest efforts to create a world-class business environment and promote high-quality economic development.

An updated version of regulations on immunity or mitigation of administrative penalty in the market regulation field was released as part of the measures, with 35 affairs included for immunity for the first time.

Businesses that are first-time offenders with a minor impact and problems rectified swiftly are exempt from administrative penalty based on the version.

In another case, businesses that have enough evidence proving that their wrongdoing is not subjective will also be exempt from administrative penalty, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

In total, 68 affairs have been included in the immunity list, covering 15 sectors that include advertising and e-commerce.

The city has also established an online platform covering everything related to the registration, alteration and cancellation of businesses.

"The one-stop whole-paperless platform has covered all types of businesses and they can also handle other affairs such as tax and human resources issues via the platform," said Shi Yi, an official with the registration department of the administration.

"It also has bilingual and digital services aimed at providing an efficient and convenient environment for businesses," he added.

The administration said companies are also encouraged to join with scientific research institutions, colleges and universities and financial institutions to draft and implement joint standards based on market and innovation demand.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
