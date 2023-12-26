Biz / Economy

Shanghai the city with most membership stores in China

Another Sam's Club store opens in Jiading District later this week as owner Walmart views an important market with increasing demand for high-quality and value-for-money products.
Ding Yining / SHINE

Shanghai is home to over a dozen membership exclusive shops, topping other cities in the country.

Shanghai will become the city with the most membership exclusive stores in China when a new Sam's Club store opens in Jiading District later this week.

This is Sam's Club's second new store in Shanghai this year following the first in Putuo District earlier this year, and it expects to have six to seven new store openings in China in the near future.

Over a hundred new products, store exclusive offerings and seasonal items will hit the shelves in addition to new bakery items and popular imported food such as beef and salmon.

It is also owner Walmart's 47th clubhouse membership store in China as it views Shanghai as an important market with increasing demand for high-quality and value-for-money products.

Sam's Club said it has included home electronics, eyeware and outdoor boots as special items with an opening-day discount for members at the Jiading store.

Ding Yining / SHINE

Packages with Chinese zodiac signs are the signature products as shoppers get ready for year-end shopping.

Retailers are gearing up for the year-end shopping season when shoppers intend to buy New-Year presents for family gatherings such as snack packages, plush toys and the latest home electronics.

An abundance of Chinese New Year decorations, piggy banks with Chinese zodiac signs, cookie and nuts packs will be offered with special discounts for members on Thursday's opening day.

In addition to six Sam's Club stores, the city also hosts two Costco stores in the Pudong and Puxi areas, as well as six Freshippo's membership shops.

Last week, UniPark Max officially opened in Putuo District which hosts plenty of green space in the so-called "urban village" design.

The new commercial complex in the Zhenru area combines a membership clubhouse supermarket, sports facilities, theater, and hosts over 300 vendors of various merchandise and services.

Ding Yining / SHINE

The store is full of festive atmosphere.

If you go:

Sam's Club Jiading Store 上海嘉定山姆会员商店

Address: No.177, Huiya Road, Jiading District 嘉定区惠亚路117号

Opening hours: 8am-10pm from December 28

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
