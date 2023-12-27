China's industrial profits surge 29.5% in November

China's major industrial firms saw their profits surge 29.5 percent in November from the same period last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

In the first 11 months of the year, the profits of major industrial firms with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (US$2.82 million) reached 6.98 trillion yuan, down 4.4 percent year on year, with the pace of decline narrowing by 3.4 percentage points from the first 10 months.