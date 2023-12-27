Biz / Economy

China's industrial profits surge 29.5% in November

Xinhua
  10:26 UTC+8, 2023-12-27       0
China's major industrial firms saw their profits surge 29.5 percent in November from the same period last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  10:26 UTC+8, 2023-12-27       0

China's major industrial firms saw their profits surge 29.5 percent in November from the same period last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

In the first 11 months of the year, the profits of major industrial firms with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (US$2.82 million) reached 6.98 trillion yuan, down 4.4 percent year on year, with the pace of decline narrowing by 3.4 percentage points from the first 10 months.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     