Biz / Economy

China's industrial output picks up pace in 2023

Xinhua
  14:47 UTC+8, 2024-01-17       0
China's industrial production registered steady growth last year, accompanied by a faster pace of intelligent and green transformation.
Xinhua
  14:47 UTC+8, 2024-01-17       0

China's industrial production registered steady growth last year, accompanied by a faster pace of intelligent and green transformation, official data showed on Wednesday.

The value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 4.6 percent year on year in 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics said. In December alone, the figure grew 6.8 percent from a year earlier and 0.52 percent from November.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises, each of which has an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (US$2.81 million).

"Industrial production picked up steadily, with equipment manufacturing growing rapidly," Kang Yi, head of the NBS, told a press conference Wednesday.

Following a sustained economic recovery, China's industrial businesses have bounced back due to improving market demand.

The NBS data showed in November, the combined profits of industrial businesses rose for a fourth straight month, up 29.5 percent from a year earlier. The industrial capacity utilization rate stood at 75.9 percent in the fourth quarter, up from 75.6 percent, 74.5 percent, and 74.3 percent in the third, second, and first quarter, respectively.

Kang said China has made solid progress in promoting the intelligent and green transition of the manufacturing sector and fostering new growth drivers for the economy.

The output of the equipment manufacturing sector expanded 6.8 percent year on year in 2023, faster than the average industrial production growth. The production of solar batteries, new energy vehicles and power generation equipment surged 54 percent, 30.3 percent, and 28.5 percent, respectively.

New growth drivers have become important engines for high-quality development, NBS spokesperson Wang Guanhua said at the press conference.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     