IMF upgrades 2024 global growth forecast to 3.1%
21:58 UTC+8, 2024-01-30 0
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday upgraded global growth forecast to 3.1 percent in 2024, 0.2 percentage point higher than the projection in October, according to its newly released World Economic Outlook update.
