Biz / Economy

China's manufacturing PMI up in January

Xinhua
  17:06 UTC+8, 2024-01-31       0
The PMI for China's manufacturing sector came in at 49.2 in January 2024, up from 49 in December last year.
Xinhua
  17:06 UTC+8, 2024-01-31       0

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 49.2 in January 2024, up from 49 in December last year, official data showed Wednesday.

The figure rebounded after a three-month decline which started in October 2023, indicating an improvement in manufacturing activity, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. The PMI for December, November and October was 49, 49.4 and 49.5, respectively.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said factories saw accelerated production and an increase in new orders this month, while their expectations remained stable in January.

Driven by a robust food and beverage sector, entertainment, and medicine production, the sub-index measuring manufacturing production climbed to a 4-month high. Export orders registered major improvement, reflecting the recovering external demand, and new orders for equipment and high-tech manufacturing, as well as consumer goods, continued to expand.

The business outlook largely remained stable, with the expectations of medicine, auto, and railway and shipping equipment producers persisting in high-climate territory.

Large enterprises saw their PMI return to the expansion zone, while medium-sized companies improved but were still in contraction terrain. The situation remained lackluster for small firms.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     