Domestic comedy-drama 'Johnny Keep Walking!' continues to lead China's box office chart

"Johnny Keep Walking!" a domestic comedy-drama film, continued to top China's daily box office chart on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The movie, generating a revenue of around 14.42 million yuan (US$2.03 million), tells the story of a blue-collar worker who receives an unexpected offer for a managerial position at a renowned company, which sets the stage for a clash between his working-class background and the corporate culture.

Domestic crime comedy "Rob & Roll" came in second, raking in 6.30 million yuan.

It was followed by the domestic crime drama "The Goldfinger," which pocketed 5.30 million yuan on Wednesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
