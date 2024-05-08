﻿
Guide aims to make shopping a breeze for foreigners

"Shanghai, Destination of Shopping" was launched during the ongoing consumption festival to inform consumers from home and abroad of how to get the best deals in the city.
Ti Gong

A guidebook for domestic and foreign shoppers in the city has been released.

The launch ceremony for "Shanghai, Destination of Shopping" was held on Wednesday during the ongoing 5th Shanghai Double Five Shopping Festival.

The guidebook includes popular walking routes, over 1,000 specialty and trendy shops and up to 100 tourist and cultural destinations in an effort to combine shopping with leisure activities, tourism attractions, dining and accommodation.

Shanghai's cultural venues, museums, and historic landmarks are included in the guidebook to provide a one-stop guide, which can be downloaded via www.shine.cn/file/aigou.pdf

The city is also seeking to consolidate its leading position as a shopping destination with efforts to facilitate cash, bankcard and digital wallet payment options for inbound travelers.

Over 100,000 bilingual booklets providing guidance on using WeChat Pay are available at over 2,000 locations including transport hubs, tourist service spots, hotels, restaurants and convenience stores.

Ti Gong

WeChat Pay booklets are available at local transport hubs, tourist service spots, hotels, restaurants and convenience stores.

The first batch of over a dozen local shopping destinations have been listed as international friendly malls.

They are also providing multi-language shopping guides, tax refunds and VIP lounge services.

Among those equipped to better serve foreign shoppers are the IFC Mall, Taikoo Li Qiantan, Bicester Village Shanghai, Shanghai New World Daimaru Department Store, Shanghai New world City, Jiuguang Center and Jing'an Kerry Center.

Public and private bodies including the Shanghai Foreign Investment Association, Shanghai Design Week, Bailian Group, Tencent and Meituan are among those who have been accredited by the city as global promotion partners to enhance promotional activities for visitors from home and abroad.

Ti Gong

The city is making efforts to facilitate cash, bankcard and digital wallet payment options for inbound travelers.

Ti Gong

Scan the WeChat QR Code for highlights and popular walking routes.

You can find a list of international friendly shopping malls in the link below.

https://www.shanghaidesignweek.com/pdf/10.html

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
