﻿
Biz / Economy

China's satellite navigation industry output up 7% in 2023

Xinhua
  20:31 UTC+8, 2024-05-18       0
The total output value of China's satellite navigation and positioning service industry reached 536.2 billion yuan (US$74.2 billion) in 2023, up 7.09 percent year on year.
Xinhua
  20:31 UTC+8, 2024-05-18       0

The total output value of China's satellite navigation and positioning service industry reached 536.2 billion yuan (US$74.2 billion) in 2023, up 7.09 percent year on year, according to a white paper published Saturday.

The Global Navigation Satellite System and Location Based Services Association of China issued this year's white paper on the development of China's satellite navigation and positioning service industry.

According to the white paper, the growth rate of the industry in 2023 is generally better than that in 2022. The digital transformation and intelligent upgrades in various industries began to release the demand for satellite navigation equipment and spatio-temporal data, injecting vitality into the development of the BeiDou spatio-temporal information application and service market.

By the end of 2023, there were nearly 20,000 enterprises and institutions in China related to satellite navigation and positioning services, with nearly one million people working for the industry, said association president Yu Xiancheng, adding that 90 companies from the industry were listed in the country.

According to Yu, the cumulative number of satellite navigation patent applications in China had exceeded 119,000 by the end of 2023, an increase of 4.84 percent year-on-year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     