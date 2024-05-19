China launches anti-dumping probe into chemicals from EU, US, Taiwan region, Japan
China on Sunday started an anti-dumping investigation into polyformaldehyde copolymer imported from the European Union, the United States, China's Taiwan region and Japan, according to the Ministry of Commerce.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
