Luojing Port renovation to speed up Yangtze River Delta integration

The renovated Luojing Port would chiefly service domestic trade container transport, and thus play a role in facilitating the Yangtze River Delta integration strategy.

During a press tour of Shanghai Luojing Port on May 26, journalists from around China were briefed on Phase I of the port's container terminal reconstruction.



Located on the Yangtze's south bank about 38 kilometers from the city center, the bulk and general cargo terminal used to be specialized in the shipment of coal and iron ores.

In light of the state mandate for green, low-carbon, and smart development, and in adapting to China's changing energy needs, the run-down and heavily polluting cargo terminal was in need of renovation, said Qin Tao, deputy general director in charge of the project under the Shanghai International Port (Group).

Wan Lixin / SHINE

The coal and iron ore quays stopped operation in 2017 and 2019, and there seemed every need to better utilize the facility in view of the city's aspiration to becoming a leading international shipping center.

Phase I of the renovation officially started on December 26, 2022, and was concluded on December 28, 2023.

The project built several container berths of 10,000 to 100,000 tons, with an annual designed capacity of 2.6 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

Qin said that contrary to general expectations, the renovation of an old port is more complicated than building one from the scratch.

"In light of relevant requirements for environmental protection, we made the utmost use of the existing structures and materials, with 70 percent of the old port reused," Qin said.

Of the remaining 30 percent of the structure that had been torn down, the reinforced concrete had been reduced to useful materials to put to new use.

"Ultimately, during our renovation, we had not produced any waste material at all, minimizing possible effects on the environment," Qin said.

Wan Lixin / SHINE

The new terminal is also smart.

The renovation, exploiting the latest intelligent terminal technology, made the container terminal one of the most advanced in terms of automation in China and the second ultra-large, intelligent, and ecological container port after Yangshan Deep-water Port. It will add significantly to the city's transportation capacity and consolidate Shanghai's position as an international shipping center.



An insider called it an upgraded edition compared with Phase IV of the Yangshan Port project.

Unlike other terminals, given its position on the Yangtze River, the Luojing terminal would chiefly service domestic trade container transport, thus playing a role in facilitating the Yangtze River Delta integration strategy, and serving the Yangtze river region in general.