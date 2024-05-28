Germany governor says opposed to higher tariffs on Chinese cars

Stephan Weil, governor of Germany's Lower Saxony region, says that Germany is opposed to imposing higher tariffs on Chinese cars as he arrives in Shanghai with a 60-member team.

Ti Gong

Stephan Weil, governor of Germany's Lower Saxony region, said on Monday that Germany is opposed to imposing higher tariffs on Chinese cars.

Weil was speaking in Shanghai after arriving with a 60-member delegation, seeking further cooperation with China.

He said measures of trade protectionism such as higher tariffs are not good for an open and fair global market, and that Germany will try to win support from other European nations for its stance on the issue.

The German leader pointed out that Lower Saxony and Shanghai, both economic hubs in their respective countries, have a long history of cooperation, with many enterprises from the region investing in Shanghai, such as its largest automaker Volkswagen.

He added that the entrepreneurs on his delegation are looking to enhance the mutual friendship and tap new cooperation potential for win-win development.