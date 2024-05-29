Mayor highlights city's economic resilience in meeting with Foremost Group chairman

James Chao expresses his pleasure at returning to his hometown, noting Shanghai's significant economic and social achievements and his ongoing support for the city's development.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with James Chao, chairman of Foremost Group, and his daughter Elaine Chao, former US Secretary of Labor and Transportation on Wednesday.



Gong expressed his appreciation to Chao for his long-standing contributions to Shanghai's shipping industry, education, and philanthropic endeavors.



The mayor highlighted the city's economic resilience and hoped Chao and Foremost Group would continue supporting Shanghai's ambition to become a global shipping center by advancing digitalization, smartness, and green transformation in the shipping sector.



Gong also encouraged Chao and his company to help foster high-quality talent through educational initiatives and to facilitate further cooperation and exchanges between Shanghai and the United States.



Chao expressed his pleasure at returning to his hometown, noting Shanghai's significant economic and social achievements and their global impact. He committed to ongoing support for Shanghai's development and enhancing Sino-US relations through deeper cooperation and friendly exchanges.



Foremost Group, based in New York, is a leading American shipping company. It charters some of the world's largest and most eco-friendly ships to major clients for transporting dry bulk products globally.

