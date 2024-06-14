﻿
Biz / Economy

China's railways handle 1.73 bln passenger trips in Jan-May

Xinhua
  17:59 UTC+8, 2024-06-14       0
China's railways handled about 1.73 billion passenger trips in the first five months of this year, representing a year-on-year growth of 20.2 percent.
Xinhua
  17:59 UTC+8, 2024-06-14       0

China's railways handled about 1.73 billion passenger trips in the first five months of this year, representing a year-on-year growth of 20.2 percent, data from the country's railway operator shows.

During the period, an average of 10,463 passenger trains were operated daily, up 12.7 percent year on year, according to the China State Railway Group.

Railway passenger trips in China hit a record high of over 20.69 million on the first day of the five-day May Day holiday, the company said.

The company also beefed up its capabilities for transporting cross-border passengers in the first five months. The Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed Railway reported about 10.78 million passenger trips during the period, up 79.3 percent from a year earlier.

The China-Laos railway reported 107,000 cross-border passenger trips during the period. International passenger train services between Hohhot and Ulaanbaatar were also resumed, according to China Railway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China Railway
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     