﻿
Biz / Economy

Rebound seen in investor sentiment for IPOs

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:20 UTC+8, 2024-06-14       0
Investor mood is expected to improve in the second half of the year for initial public offerings, with emphasis on companies that have advanced technology and higher profitability.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:20 UTC+8, 2024-06-14       0

Investor sentiment is projected to progressively rebound in the second half for the initial public offerings, with more focus on companies with core technology and stronger profitability.

In the first half, ChiNext and Shanghai Main Board have been the top contributors in terms of the number of deals and proceeds for domestic listings amid an overall slowdown of IPOs in the A-share market, according to EY's latest review of the global IPO status.

According to their assessment, the A-share market had 44 firms listed as of June 12, generating 32.9 billion yuan (US$4.6 billion) in proceeds.

Companies in the Yangtze and Pearl river deltas were the key driving forces for the IPOs, with the top five regions by the number of IPO deals being the provinces of Jiangsu, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Hubei, as well as Shanghai.

It adds that the A-share market is showing signs of picking up, and IPO activities are projected to recover gradually due to a favorable policy environment and the healthy development of the capital market.

Regulatory support for high-quality technology companies will stay robust and grow more specific; hence, it believes eligible technology-oriented companies will be more likely to commence their IPO applications sooner.

In the first half, IPOs on China's mainland and Hong Kong accounted for 14 percent and 12 percent of the world's total number of IPOs and proceeds, respectively, due to an overall cooling down of listing activity on the local exchange.

Globally, 532 firms completed listings in the first half, and total proceeds stood at US$51.7 billion, down 15 percent and 17 percent, respectively, compared with the same period last year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     