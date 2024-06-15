China-Europe freight trains report record transport volume in May

China-Europe freight train services recorded the highest monthly transport volume in May, according to the China State Railway Group.

During the month, the number of China-Europe freight train services increased by 14 percent year on year to 1,724 trips, while cargo transport totaled about 186,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) of goods, up 13 percent from a year ago.

The company said the transport volume in May was the highest monthly record in history.

Since the start of the year, China Railway has accelerated the construction of a modern railway logistics system, carefully organized cargo transportation, and continued to improve the railway system's freight transport capacity and service quality.

Data from the company also showed that in May, the nation's railways transported 337 million tons of goods, up 2.8 percent year on year.