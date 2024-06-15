﻿
Biz / Economy

China-Europe freight trains report record transport volume in May

Xinhua
  17:30 UTC+8, 2024-06-15       0
China-Europe freight train services recorded the highest monthly transport volume in May, according to the China State Railway Group.
Xinhua
  17:30 UTC+8, 2024-06-15       0

China-Europe freight train services recorded the highest monthly transport volume in May, according to the China State Railway Group.

During the month, the number of China-Europe freight train services increased by 14 percent year on year to 1,724 trips, while cargo transport totaled about 186,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) of goods, up 13 percent from a year ago.

The company said the transport volume in May was the highest monthly record in history.

Since the start of the year, China Railway has accelerated the construction of a modern railway logistics system, carefully organized cargo transportation, and continued to improve the railway system's freight transport capacity and service quality.

Data from the company also showed that in May, the nation's railways transported 337 million tons of goods, up 2.8 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China Railway
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     