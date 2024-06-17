Scholars invited to guide Shanghai on optimizing business environment

Shanghai is seeking insights from experts and scholars from domestic universities to help the city create a better business environment that meets international criteria.

The aim is to utilize their expertise by setting up a regular platform for discussions and exchanges.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Experts and scholars from China's leading universities were selected by the government as members of the new experts committee for creating a better business environment. The China Institute for Rule-oriented Business Environment was also formally inaugurated.



The ceremony was held at the East China University of Political Science and Law.

"Optimizing the business environment according to the rule of law in relation to foreign affairs is the starting point and focus of our next step," Liu Xiaohong, president of Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, said at ceremony. "And we shouldn't forget that the focus of optimizing the business environment lies in the service of business entities."



A total of 30 experts and scholars from Tsinghua University, Peking University and other key universities have been invited to join the committee, while the research institute has also created a team of specialized researchers in 14 sub-disciplines, totaling more than 150 people, the vast majority of whom have doctoral degrees and multilingual working capabilities.



The institute will advise on the revision of laws and regulations on business environment and form actionable solutions to the problems faced by enterprises. At the same time, the researcher team will also study the World Bank's business assessment indicator system to help Shanghai better interface with international rules.

"I hope that in the future, Shanghai universities will improve the training of talents in the field of legal business environment and focus more on the research of related issues,"said Zhou Yaming, director of the Shanghai Education Commission.