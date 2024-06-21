Imports from Australia expected to increase on rising demand

A series of promotional activities to re-engage with domestic consumers coincides with local retailers and government's consumption-driven campaign to expand niche offerings.

Imports from Australia to China are expected to be boosted as vendors, government agencies, and local retailers bet on rising demand for overseas merchandise.

A series of promotional activities to re-engage with domestic consumers coincides with local retailers and government's consumption-driven campaign to expand niche offerings, especially in the beauty, well-being, and personal care sectors.

Official said there have already been encouraging results in the past few months and consumer sentiment is expected to further rebound.

Ti Gong

In April this year, the first month since tariffs on imported wines were lifted, Australian wine sales exceeded the total for the last three years combined, said Helen Sawczak, senior trade and investment commissioner in China for Invest NewSouthWales and director of AustCham China.



"Our wine is truly back and has been warmly welcomed by Chinese consumers, as local shoppers are curious about new tastes," she said. New South Wales is also planning to introduce a series of niche wine categories, nutritional supplements in the future through both physical and online shopping channels.

Freshippo is hosting five offline roadshows across three different cities in the coming months in collaboration with the Australian state of New South Wales.

Sawczak said it would also host a number of educational activities to allow wineries to become familiar with China's e-commerce scene.

Ti Gong

Brett Stevens, the southeastern Australia state of Victoria's commissioner to China, said Victoria is also constantly learning about the latest digital trends such as social commerce.

It already looked forward to major events and exhibitions to strengthen trade ties.

About 50 to 60 companies are expected to sign up for this year's China International Import Expo at Victoria's pavilion to tap the growing demand for overseas merchandise, he said in an interview earlier this week.

Ding Yining / SHINE

"We're pleased to see local consumers are more and more aware of Victoria's offerings in beauty, wellness, and personal care categories and the demand is certainly increasing," he said.



"It's been encouraging to see higher discussion, exposure for this category on Chinese social media and online channels on a monthly and even weekly basis."

Stevens also expected the segment to see even stronger growth in the coming years with more engagement with consumers through online and offline channels.

Last year, out of a total A$4.1 billion of Victoria's exports of health, beauty, and personal care-related products, 26 percent came to China.

In addition, beef, dairy, wine and spirit imports remained strong with further growth also anticipated.