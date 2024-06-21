Fostering a riverside community with a new ecosystem mindset

Districts in Shanghai are striving to enhance business environment and lure investors. The author shares his views on what Yangpu could do to make itself more attractive.

I've been frequently returning to Yangpu District in northeast Shanghai for work recently. I lived in Yangpu for 18 years before college, spanning my childhood and adolescence. I remember Yangpu as an old industrial area, primarily inhabited by factory workers.

However, Yangpu has transformed, especially Yangpu Riverside. Shanghai is divided by the Huangpu River, with the riverside areas designated as central activity zones (CAZs). For instance, Xuhui, where I've lived for the past 20 years, has seen its West Bund become a renowned art hub, bustling with people every weekend. Similarly, Hongkou Riverside has become a world-class cruise port.

Yangpu Riverside was once known as "the largest remaining waterfront industrial belt." The former Yangshupu Power Plant has been reshaped into Yangshupu Power Plant Relics Park, where visitors enjoy coffee by the towering chimneys and admire art installations by the Huangpu River, including the Ash Bucket Art Space, repurposed from the power plant's fly ash storage tanks.

The WorldSkills Museum along Yangpu Riverside is now open to the public. The renovated Wool and Linen Fabrics Warehouse and Minghua Sugar Factory have hosted dozens of art exhibitions. Commercial complexes like Oriental Fisherman's Wharf and Shanghai Fashion Center have also emerged.

However, the most noticeable difference is the lack of large crowds at Yangpu Riverside. This is partly because many former residents have moved away, and new commercial and residential buildings are still under construction, with new residents and white-collar workers yet to move in.

I observed numerous construction sites along Yangpu Riverside. Unlike Xuhui, Huangpu, and Hongkou, this area is set to become the headquarters for Internet companies. The regional headquarters for Meituan, Douyin, and Bilibili are currently being built, and more tech companies are expected to follow.

Throughout the city, districts are striving to enhance business environment and attract both domestic and foreign investors. The central focus in this endeavor is people: attracting, motivating, retaining, and facilitating professionals, experts, young people, and entrepreneurs pose both challenges and opportunities for the government.

Take Yangpu as an example. Yangpu already has the Knowledge Innovation Community (KIC) in the Wujiaochang area, which integrates the district's technology park, university campus, and residential functions. This ecosystem fosters innovation by creating knowledge-oriented platforms that attract startup companies.

Yangpu Riverside can glean valuable insights from KIC. Firstly, it can learn how to establish a new innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem centered around large-scale Internet and technology. With Meituan, Bilibili, and Douyin set to move in over the next few years, Yangpu Riverside has the opportunity to capitalize on this momentum to cultivate emerging startup communities, attract Gen Z talent, and foster an innovative environment that seamlessly integrates living, working, and leisure. In this regard, drawing lessons from the experiences of the City of London, Silicon Alley in New York, La Défense in Paris, and Silicon Valley in San Francisco would be highly beneficial.

Secondly, Yangpu is home to prestigious universities like Fudan University, Tongji University, and others in China. These institutions have robust partnerships with Internet and technology firms. Yangpu Riverside can forge a collaborative model involving universities, local government, and enterprises. This approach can drive innovation across various sectors using technology, including biopharma, low-carbon and new-energy technologies, advanced equipment, and more. Moreover, it can facilitate the establishment of scientific research institutions or alliances along the riverside.

Thirdly, Yangpu Riverside should make every effort to enhance its brand impact. While attracting technology companies, it should also cultivate its own cultural soft power and develop various supporting facilities. On one hand, Yangpu Riverside can utilize newly constructed venues for product launches, exhibitions, concerts, sports events, and other cultural exchanges to draw people and boost its popularity. On the other hand, it should introduce leading catering, cultural, and tourism companies, including globally recognized brands. Additionally, it can repurpose vacant industrial warehouse buildings into creative public spaces integrating restaurants, bookstores, cafes, hotels, and other formats, and establish shopping pedestrian streets to attract more tourists.

If an area lacks crowds, depending solely on government efforts to attract them won't sustainably boost its appeal. However, tapping into the power of businesses creates ample room for innovation. Imagine this: when several Internet giants and corporate headquarters relocate, they’ll bring tens of thousands of young, middle- and high-income white-collar workers. This influx could naturally drive development in Yangpu Riverside.

A few days ago, a friend of mine who runs a restaurant chain called me to discuss his search for a new store location with a fresh business model in Yangpu Riverside. I asked him, "Aren't you worried that the new store won't attract enough customers?" He smiled and responded, "Think about it: what will Yangpu Riverside look like in 10 years? It'll be a key hub for Gen Z, and I'll be proud to have been among the first to join this community."

The author, formerly with Shanghai Daily, is an adjunct research fellow at the Center for Global Public Opinion of China, Shanghai International Studies University, and founding partner of 3am Consulting, a specialist in global communications.