﻿
Biz / Economy

China's consumer goods trade-in program spurs car, home appliance sales

Xinhua
  20:45 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0
A consumer goods trade-in program rolled out by the Chinese government in March has spurred rising sales of products such as cars, home appliances and furniture.
Xinhua
  20:45 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0

A consumer goods trade-in program rolled out by the Chinese government in March has spurred rising sales of products such as cars, home appliances, and furniture.

As of June 25, the Ministry of Commerce has received a total of 113,000 subsidy applications for vehicle trade-ins. In the past week alone, new applications saw a rapid surge, reaching 36,000, according to MOC data released on Tuesday.

As the government advances this program, car sales have continued to rise in China, the world's largest auto market. In May, retail sales of cars exceeded 2.27 million units, up 8.7 percent year on year, while sales of new energy passenger vehicles soared 38.5 percent, the data showed.

As for home appliances, retail sales reached 74.3 billion yuan (US$10.4 billion) in May, up 12.9 percent. The sales value of furniture for home decor, kitchens, and bathrooms also rose by 4.8 percent year on year in May, 3.6 percentage points higher than the previous month, according to the data.

The consumer goods trade-in program is part of China's efforts to boost domestic demand and support economic growth.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     