﻿
Biz / Economy

China's service trade surges in Jan-May with tourism boom

Xinhua
  17:51 UTC+8, 2024-07-04       0
China's service trade continued to experience rapid growth in the first five months of 2024, with value up 16 percent year on year, with stellar growth in travel services.
Xinhua
  17:51 UTC+8, 2024-07-04       0

China's service trade continued to experience rapid growth in the first five months of 2024, with value up 16 percent year on year, with stellar growth in travel services, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

The total value of service imports and exports reached 3.02 trillion yuan (US$415.6 billion).

Exports amounted to about 1.22 trillion yuan, up 11 percent, while imports stood at 1.8 trillion yuan, with a robust growth of 19.6 percent. This resulted in a service trade deficit of about 580 billion yuan.

Maintaining a high growth rate, travel services imports and exports totaled 819.72 billion yuan, a 48.4 percent increase, making it the largest sector in service trade.

The knowledge-intensive service trade continued to expand, with a total of 1.19 trillion yuan in imports and exports, a 6 percent increase.

Within this sector, exports of knowledge-intensive services reached 675.31 billion yuan, growing by 2.8 percent. There was particularly strong growth in the areas of intellectual property rights fees and personal cultural and entertainment services, with increases of 17.8 percent and 15.5 percent, respectively.

Imports of knowledge-intensive services were 514.58 billion yuan, growing by 10.4 percent, with personal cultural and entertainment services and other business services seeing the fastest growth, at 49.4 percent and 17.2 percent, respectively.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     