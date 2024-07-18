Chinese airlines ramp up Europe routes to strengthen exchanges

"The increase of international flight routes indicates that the ties between the Chinese economy and the global economy are deepening, with stronger demand for trade, investment, tourism, and family visits," said Yu Zhanfu, an expert with the Aviation Think Tank.

Chinese airlines have been expanding their routes to the European continent this summer with the resumption and launch of more international routes amid governments' endeavors to facilitate bilateral trade and exchanges.

Shanghai-based Juneyao Air launched two new intercontinental routes to Europe -- Shanghai-Manchester and Shanghai-Brussels early this month, increasing its European destinations to five countries.

July also sees the launch of a direct flight from Shanghai to Marseille by Shanghai Airlines, a subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines, marking the first regular route between China and southern France, the China Chamber of Commerce to the European Union said on X.

Earlier in June, China's Hainan Airlines resumed a direct flight route from Brussels to Shanghai. The airline had operated 18 direct routes between China and Europe by July 8, spanning 10 countries including Britain, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy and Spain.

"The increase of international flight routes indicates that the ties between the Chinese economy and the global economy are deepening, with stronger demand for trade, investment, tourism, and family visits," said Yu Zhanfu, an expert with the Aviation Think Tank.

In 2023, the EU was China's second-largest source of imports and second-largest export market, according to a report from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

Speaking of Juneyao Air's newly launched Shanghai-Brussels route, Cheng Xi, general manager of the commerce and sales department of the airline, noted that Chinese cities have always maintained close exchanges with Belgian cities.

Beijing established a sister city relationship with the Brussels-Capital Region, and Shanghai has done the same with Antwerp in Belgium, said Chen.

"There is vast potential for cooperation between China and Europe across various fields, which is the foundation for the development of new flight routes," Cheng added.