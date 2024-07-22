China extends tariff exemptions on certain US goods until February 2025

China will continue to exempt certain US goods from additional tariffs until the end of February 2025, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said Monday.

According to a previous statement issued in December last year, certain items from the United States were excluded from the tariff countermeasures against the US Section 301 measures until July 31, 2024.

After the extension, the exemption will last until Feb. 28, 2025, the commission said in a statement.