﻿
Biz / Economy

CPC leadership sets out economic priorities for 2nd half of 2024

Xinhua
  18:06 UTC+8, 2024-07-30       0
The Communist Party of China's leadership held a meeting on Tuesday to analyze the current economic situation and set out priorities for the second half of this year.
Xinhua
  18:06 UTC+8, 2024-07-30       0

The Communist Party of China's leadership held a meeting on Tuesday to analyze the current economic situation and set out priorities for the second half of this year.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting of the committee's Political Bureau.

The country's economy has been generally stable and made progress since the start of this year, according to an official statement released after the meeting.

The country has sustained the momentum of economic recovery and moved faster to foster new growth drivers and competitive edges, the statement said.

Currently, the country faces more adverse impacts from changes in external environment, and effective domestic demand remains insufficient. There are still various risks and potential dangers in major sectors, as well as challenges resulting from the replacement of traditional growth drivers with new ones, it said. However, it noted that those are all issues in the course of development and transformation.

The meeting called for efforts to raise the awareness of risks, be prepared to deal with worst-case scenarios, and maintain strategic resolve and confidence in the country's development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     