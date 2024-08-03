China's 2024 summer box office hits US$1.12 billion

China's box office revenue for this year's summer movie season, which spans from June 1 to August 31, had surpassed 8 billion yuan (US$1.12 billion) as of Saturday afternoon, with three domestic films dominating the box office chart.

According to film data platform Beacon, leading the pack is the blockbuster comedy "Successor," which stars the acclaimed comedic duo Shen Teng and Ma Li. Released on July 16, the film tells the story of a wealthy couple who fabricate a challenging environment for their son to spur his personal growth. By Saturday afternoon, it had raked in nearly 2.57 billion yuan, capturing 32 percent of the total box office sales.

It was followed by the crime thriller "A Place Called Silence," which pocketed 1.29 billion yuan in box office earnings since its debut on July 3. The film explores the poignant issue of campus bullying, earning it the second spot in the summer box office rankings.

Drama "Moments We Shared" secured the third spot. The film premiered on June 22 and had grossed approximately 498.24 million yuan.

The summer moviegoing period is the longest single screening season on the Chinese mainland. In 2023, the summer box office totaled 20.6 billion yuan.