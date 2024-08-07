China's foreign trade up 6.2% in first 7 months

China's total goods imports and exports expanded 6.2 percent year on year in yuan terms in the first seven months of this year, official data showed Wednesday.

The country's exports rose 6.7 percent year on year in the January-July period, while imports climbed 5.4 percent, according to the General Administration of Customs.

In US dollar terms, the country's foreign trade in goods stood at US$3.5 trillion from January to July. Exports reached US$2.01 trillion, while imports hit US$1.49 trillion.

Trade surplus expanded by 7.9 percent year on year to US$518 billion during the seven-month period.