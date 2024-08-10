﻿
China-Europe Railway Express freight volume up 11 pct in first seven months

The China-Europe Railway Express operated a total of 11,403 trains that transported nearly 1.23 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of goods in the first seven months of this year, up 12 percent and 11 percent year on year, respectively, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed Saturday.

In July, 1,776 trains were operated, transporting 185,000 TEUs of goods, marking the third consecutive month with more than 1,700 trains operated, according to the company.

The company said that since the beginning of this year, it has continuously improved the quality and efficiency of the China-Europe Railway Express services to ensure the stability and smoothness of the international supply chain and industrial chain.

Specific measures included strengthening the construction of transportation channels, enhancing the transshipment capabilities at border ports and promoting the rapid customs clearance model, according to the company.

These efforts have injected new impetus into serving the development of China's foreign trade and high-level opening up, the railway operator said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
