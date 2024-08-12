China's booming low-altitude economy drives new growth

China's low-altitude economy is entering a phase of rapid growth, offering people more excitement and bringing convenience through innovative aerial vehicle applications.

Xinhua

China's low-altitude economy is entering a phase of rapid growth, offering people more excitement in the skies and bringing convenience through innovative aerial vehicle applications.

Various aerial vehicles, such as large airships for low-altitude tourism, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for express delivery and urban transportation, as well as aerial photography and emergency rescue, are increasingly employed in China across various scenarios, proving to be effective tools for a range of activities and operations. The Chinese leadership has recently reiterated its determination to improve the institutions and mechanisms for modernizing infrastructure, according to a resolution adopted at the third plenum of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee. The resolution noted that China will develop general aviation and the low-altitude economy.

Multiple application scenarios China's independently developed AS700 airship successfully conducted its demonstration flight on August 1 in Jingmen City in central China's Hubei Province, showcasing a new mode of low-altitude tourism.

During its demonstration flight over local tourist destinations, the large AS700 airship flew at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour at an altitude of 500 meters. "Passengers can enjoy a uniquely relaxing air journey at a moderate speed and an ideal altitude for low-altitude sightseeing," said Zhou Lei, chief designer of the AS700 airship project. Developed by AVIC Special Vehicle Research Institute, AS700 is a type of single-capsule manned airship with a maximum capacity of 10 people, including a pilot. "The AS700 airship has obtained the type certificate. We are exploring more pilot applications of low-altitude scenarios, and plan to build China's first low-altitude airship tourism demonstration route," Zhou added. Exciting developments continue in this sector. Wang Yunyi, a high school graduate, recently received her university admission letter delivered by a UAV. Taking off from South China University of Technology, the UAV traveled 25 kilometers in 30 minutes, delivering four admission letters to students, including Wang, in Huangpu District in south China's Guangzhou city. "I was stunned to see my admission letter arrive by drone. What an immersive experience, like something out of a sci-fi movie," Wang said. Guangzhou Post, which has been handling admission deliveries for over 40 years, processes around 550,000 admission letters annually. "More students will experience this technological advancement in the future, with drones delivering their admission letters," said Zou Liwen, a Guangzhou Post manager.