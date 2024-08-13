﻿
Biz / Economy

China's robust express delivery indicates booming consumer market

Xinhua
  15:04 UTC+8, 2024-08-13       0
China's courier sector surpassed the 100-billion-parcel mark this year much faster than the previous year, reflecting a booming consumer market and sustained economic vitality.
Xinhua
  15:04 UTC+8, 2024-08-13       0

China's courier sector surpassed the 100-billion-parcel mark this year much faster than the previous year, reflecting a booming consumer market and sustained economic vitality.

The milestone was reached on Tuesday, 71 days earlier than in 2023, according to the State Post Bureau (SPB). This equates to an average of 71.43 packages per person in China, or 5,144 packages delivered every second.

The express delivery sector has become a key indicator of the country's economic health. Amid a steady economic recovery, the industry has set new records across three main metrics.

The highest single-day delivery volume exceeded 580 million parcels, and the average monthly volume surpassed 13 billion parcels. The sector's monthly revenue topped 100 billion yuan (US$14 billion).

China boasts a highly efficient logistics network that reaches even the most remote areas, with 234,000 delivery points nationwide and over 95 percent of villages covered by express delivery services. This summer, the system enabled next-day delivery of seasonal fruits from distant regions.

Technological innovation has further boosted delivery efficiency. In some cities, drones can deliver packages in about 10 minutes, while autonomous delivery vehicles have also significantly reduced delivery time.

Going forward, the SPB plans to enhance logistics hubs in urban clusters, improve rural logistics systems and expand international delivery services, as well as integrate the delivery chain with advanced manufacturing.

China has led the world in express delivery volume for 10 consecutive years.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     