﻿
Biz / Economy

China sees record-high air traffic in July

Xinhua
  18:15 UTC+8, 2024-08-23       0
China's civil aviation transport scale hit a monthly record high in July as air passenger and cargo traffic volumes continued to increase.
Xinhua
  18:15 UTC+8, 2024-08-23       0

China's civil aviation transport scale hit a monthly record high in July as air passenger and cargo traffic volumes continued to increase, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said Friday.

Total transport turnover of China's civil aviation sector topped 13.63 billion ton-kilometers last month, up 19.9 percent from a year earlier, CAAC official Li Yong said at a press conference.

Air passenger trips expanded by 10.8 percent year on year in July to about 69.14 million. International trips amounted to 6.13 million, recovering to 93 percent of the level registered in July 2019, data showed.

Some 752,000 tons of cargo and mail were transported by air last month – an increase of 25.1 percent year on year.

The civil aviation sector has sustained expansion amid the summer travel rush, CAAC official Zhang Qing said, revealing that air passenger traffic had set a new single-day record on August 10 with 2.45 million trips handled.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     