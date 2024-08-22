Biz / Economy

Putuo secures 20 key projects to boost economic growth

Putuo looks to increase its economic growth after signing 20 key projects in industries such as life sciences, fintech, smart software, modern services and advanced materials.
Ti Gong

Twenty key projects are signed in Putuo on Thursday to boost its economic growth.

Putuo District is looking forward to increased economic growth after signing agreements for 20 key projects on Thursday. These projects span industries including life sciences, financial technology, smart software, modern services and advanced materials.

Among the newly signed projects is a major initiative by Yonyou Auto, a pioneering company in automotive digital solutions.

Yonyou plans to establish a cutting-edge research and development center in Putuo, aiming to attract top talent and drive innovation in the automotive sector.

"The efficient and professional support from various departments has reinforced our confidence in Putuo's business environment," said Gui Changhou, general manager of Yonyou.

Another key signing involved Shanghai Huirong Oriental Tech, which expressed strong confidence in future collaborations with Putuo.

The company plans to leverage its resources in central China's Henan Province and combine them with Putuo's strengths in finance, technology, and talent to foster comprehensive cooperation in multiple fields.

Additionally, Shanghai Baolun Electronics Tech Co., a leading manufacturer in audio-visual systems, will set up its East China headquarters in Putuo.

Jiang Dongdong, the Party Secretary of Putuo, highlighted the district's robust economic performance in the year's first half. He invited more enterprises to invest and grow in Putuo, emphasizing its vibrant and supportive business environment.

The district also unveiled 20 new measures to further enhance investment services, promote industrial clusters, optimize the business environment, and strengthen talent support. These measures are expected to create a more favorable climate for attracting significant projects and fostering fair competition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
