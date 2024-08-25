﻿
China opposes US placing Chinese entities on export control list

  15:30 UTC+8, 2024-08-25
China resolutely opposes the move of the US side to place some Chinese entities on its export control "entity list," a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said Sunday.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a media query on the US Department of Commerce recently putting a number of Chinese entities on its export control "entity list" under so-called Russia-related excuses.

The move is a typical act of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, said the spokesperson in an online statement.

It undermines the international trade order and rules, impedes normal international economic and trade exchanges, and affects the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains, the statement said.

The US side should immediately stop its wrong actions, said the spokesperson, adding that China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
