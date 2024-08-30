China's int'l trade in goods, services up 12% in July

The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached approximately 4.24 trillion yuan in July 2024, marking an increase of 12 percent year on year, official data showed on Friday.

In US dollar terms, the country's exports and imports of goods and services amounted to 317.5 billion US dollars and 276.4 billion dollars, respectively, recording a surplus of 41.1 billion dollars, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

The export value of goods reached nearly 2.04 trillion yuan while the import value of goods totaled 1.6 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 431.6 billion yuan.

The value of exported services amounted to 228.8 billion yuan and the value of imported services stood at 367.1 billion yuan, producing a deficit of 138.2 billion yuan.