﻿
Biz / Economy

China's int'l trade in goods, services up 12% in July

Xinhua
  19:03 UTC+8, 2024-08-30       0
The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached approximately 4.24 trillion yuan in July 2024, marking an increase of 12 percent year on year.
Xinhua
  19:03 UTC+8, 2024-08-30       0

The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached approximately 4.24 trillion yuan in July 2024, marking an increase of 12 percent year on year, official data showed on Friday.

In US dollar terms, the country's exports and imports of goods and services amounted to 317.5 billion US dollars and 276.4 billion dollars, respectively, recording a surplus of 41.1 billion dollars, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

The export value of goods reached nearly 2.04 trillion yuan while the import value of goods totaled 1.6 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 431.6 billion yuan.

The value of exported services amounted to 228.8 billion yuan and the value of imported services stood at 367.1 billion yuan, producing a deficit of 138.2 billion yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     