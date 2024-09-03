Biz / Economy

Huangpu plans to be key hub for China-Germany e-commerce

Meeting which attracted around 40 German companies, including leading brands and trade organizations, part of district efforts to build an ecosystem supporting foreign investment.
Ti Gong

Around 40 German companies attended the "Connecting China and Germany: E-Commerce Takes the Lead" event on Tuesday.

Huangpu District aims to become a key hub for cross-border e-commerce between China and Germany, the district government said on Tuesday.

To facilitate the goal, the Huangpu Commerce Commission, in collaboration with the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in China (AHK China), hosted an event titled "Connecting China and Germany: E-Commerce Takes the Lead" on Tuesday.

The event, moderated by Marcus Wassmuth, senior director at AHK China, aimed to strengthen partnerships and seize opportunities in the fast-growing cross-border e-commerce sector.

The event was part of Huangpu's ongoing efforts to solidify collaboration with AHK China in building an ecosystem that supports foreign investment.

It also seeks to enhance communication with German economic and trade institutions and businesses, driving cross-border e-commerce as a significant force in expanding high-level opening-up, attracting foreign investment, and promoting China-Germany trade cooperation, according to the commission.

The district's economic density is among the highest in the city, with a per capita GDP comparable to that of Hamburg, Germany.

Notably, German companies make up about a tenth of all regional headquarters in Huangpu, underscoring the district's importance as a hub for foreign investment.

Wang Jun, deputy director of the commission, highlighted Huangpu's commitment to creating a world-class business environment, continuously improving its foreign investment policy system to provide more efficient and targeted services for foreign enterprises.

German companies have expressed strong confidence in Shanghai's investment environment, viewing it as a strategic gateway to expanding their businesses in China.

The event attracted around 40 German companies, including leading brands and trade organizations. Representatives from major Chinese e-commerce platforms, such as Red (Xiaohongshu) and FreshHippo, shared their experiences in helping foreign brands succeed in the Chinese market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
