﻿
Biz / Economy

Xizang sees per-capita disposable income of rural residents up 8.4 pct in H1

Xinhua
  18:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-05       0
The per capita disposable income of rural residents in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region was 6,711 yuan in the first half of 2024, an increase of 8.4 percent year on year.
Xinhua
  18:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-05       0

The per capita disposable income of rural residents in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region was 6,711 yuan (US$943.25) in the first half of 2024, an increase of 8.4 percent year on year, local authorities have announced.

The growth rate ranked second across the country during the period, according to a press conference on Xizang's agricultural and rural development achievements held on Wednesday.

The region has been expanding opportunities for farmers and herders to boost their incomes by promoting employment and stimulating consumption, among other initiatives, said the regional department of agriculture and rural affairs.

Data shows that Xizang is home to 322 employment assistance workshops, providing jobs for 5,228 rural residents. And there are currently 182 leading enterprises at the municipal-level and above, 11,700 registered farming and herding cooperatives and 9,400 family farms and ranches.

In the first half, the total output value of agricultural and livestock product processing in Xizang was approximately 3.9 billion yuan, up 21.27 percent year on year.

"Xizang's agricultural and rural economy continued to show improvement during this period," said PhurDrol, deputy director of the department. The region will prioritize the sustained growth of the income of farmers and herders to promote its high-quality development further, she added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     