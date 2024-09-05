Xizang sees per-capita disposable income of rural residents up 8.4 pct in H1

The per capita disposable income of rural residents in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region was 6,711 yuan (US$943.25) in the first half of 2024, an increase of 8.4 percent year on year, local authorities have announced.

The growth rate ranked second across the country during the period, according to a press conference on Xizang's agricultural and rural development achievements held on Wednesday.

The region has been expanding opportunities for farmers and herders to boost their incomes by promoting employment and stimulating consumption, among other initiatives, said the regional department of agriculture and rural affairs.

Data shows that Xizang is home to 322 employment assistance workshops, providing jobs for 5,228 rural residents. And there are currently 182 leading enterprises at the municipal-level and above, 11,700 registered farming and herding cooperatives and 9,400 family farms and ranches.

In the first half, the total output value of agricultural and livestock product processing in Xizang was approximately 3.9 billion yuan, up 21.27 percent year on year.

"Xizang's agricultural and rural economy continued to show improvement during this period," said PhurDrol, deputy director of the department. The region will prioritize the sustained growth of the income of farmers and herders to promote its high-quality development further, she added.