Shanghai receives over 3 million inbound tourists in H1

In the first half of this year, Shanghai received more than 3 million inbound tourists, soaring over 140 percent year on year, local authorities said on Friday.

A total of 121 high-quality inbound tourism routes were launched during a press conference held by the municipal government on Friday, covering the city's modern urban landscapes, cultural and historical sites, as well cruise experiences.

As the number of inbound tourists continues to surge, Shanghai is further optimizing its services, providing dynamic and precise travel information to visitors. During the conference, the city also launched both print and digital versions of its comprehensive traveler's guide. The guide covers various aspects, including communication, payment, transportation, hotlines, visas and tax refunds, accessibility services, and emergency assistance.

The 35th Shanghai Tourism Festival will be held from September 14 to October 6, during which 200 activities will be held for tourists from both home and abroad.

The opening parade, a signature event at the festival, is scheduled to invite folk art performance teams from countries and regions including the United States, France, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, and Poland, said the municipal government.