﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai receives over 3 million inbound tourists in H1

Xinhua
  20:23 UTC+8, 2024-09-06       0
In the first half of this year, Shanghai received more than 3 million inbound tourists, soaring over 140 percent year on year, local authorities said on Friday.
Xinhua
  20:23 UTC+8, 2024-09-06       0

In the first half of this year, Shanghai received more than 3 million inbound tourists, soaring over 140 percent year on year, local authorities said on Friday.

A total of 121 high-quality inbound tourism routes were launched during a press conference held by the municipal government on Friday, covering the city's modern urban landscapes, cultural and historical sites, as well cruise experiences.

As the number of inbound tourists continues to surge, Shanghai is further optimizing its services, providing dynamic and precise travel information to visitors. During the conference, the city also launched both print and digital versions of its comprehensive traveler's guide. The guide covers various aspects, including communication, payment, transportation, hotlines, visas and tax refunds, accessibility services, and emergency assistance.

The 35th Shanghai Tourism Festival will be held from September 14 to October 6, during which 200 activities will be held for tourists from both home and abroad.

The opening parade, a signature event at the festival, is scheduled to invite folk art performance teams from countries and regions including the United States, France, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, and Poland, said the municipal government.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Shanghai Tourism Festival
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     