Martin Sorrell: Shanghai's unwavering focus on technological supremacy will underpin a surge in economic prosperity and business dynamism

Martin Sorrell, Founder and Executive Chairman of S4 Capital, shares his vision of Shanghai by 2035.

He said: "Over the past ten years, Shanghai has made rapid progress with its solid policies and systems as a foundation. Continuous innovation in the field of science and technology has become an increasingly important engine for the city's development, placing Shanghai itself at the forefront of global scientific and technological development.

"The creative digital media and data industries have all flourished, promoting cultural diversity and international exchanges, thus enabling Shanghai's cultural soft power to be enhanced. The widespread application of AI has also provided very strong support for the city's intelligent development. These achievements build on the stability and comprehensiveness of Shanghai's policies and institutions, laying a very solid foundation for the city's overall development. Such growth reflects Shanghai's aspiration and resolve to emerge as a preeminent global hub of science, of technology, and of culture, solidifying its foundation for future expansion.

"In the next ten years, Shanghai's unwavering focus on technological supremacy will underpin a surge in economic prosperity and business dynamism. By fostering a climate conducive to cutting-edge innovations, the city will chart a new trajectory marked by scientific breakthroughs and by entrepreneurial ventures, propelling it to the forefront of global technological innovation. The integration of cutting-edge technologies with the communications industry will also create a very vibrant environment for rich cultural exchanges, solidifying Shanghai's stature as a magnet for international artistic and intellectual discourse.

"Furthermore, the burgeoning strides in artificial intelligence will revolutionize industries, amplifying productivity and nurturing a landscape of continual innovation. Consequently, Shanghai is poised to become a global hub, embodying the 'Five Centers' initiative. With relentless efforts in these areas, the city's economic strength will reach even new heights, significantly elevating its urban energy level and core competitiveness. Shanghai will distinguish itself by its open, innovative, and inclusive spirit, fostering a future where technology, commerce, lifestyle, and culture converge harmoniously as never before."