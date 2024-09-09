﻿
Severin Schwan: Openness is key, and Shanghai is leading the way

  09:05 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0
And, collaboration is key, that's why Shanghai is on its way to becoming one of the leading innovation hubs in the world.
﻿
Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Wang Yanlin.

Severin Schwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Roche Group, shares his thoughts on Shanghai's future by 2035.

He said: "Over the past decade, Shanghai has been on an incredible journey, transforming from high-speed growth to high-quality development. Openness is key, and Shanghai is leading the way. Innovation is key, and that's why Roche has been here since 1926. And, collaboration is key, that's why Shanghai is on its way to becoming one of the leading innovation hubs in the world.

"All of this is even more important in times of geopolitical tensions and uncertainties. I believe that it is exactly in such times that the business community needs to stand up and help build bridges around the globe.

"I am convinced that in a decade Shanghai can be at the forefront of global medical research with a thriving biotech sector, state-of-the-art hospitals and research institutions and a community where preventive healthcare is part of daily life.

"My wish for Shanghai is to remain a place where East meets West, where we exchange ideas, and where we challenge and learn from each other. Let's drive this together, for the benefit of people in China and around the world."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
﻿
