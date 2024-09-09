China's consumer prices maintain growth in August

China's consumer prices continued to rise in August amid a sustained recovery of domestic demand, official data showed Monday.

The consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, was up 0.6 percent year on year last month, quickening from the 0.5-percent increase in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement. On a monthly basis, the CPI grew 0.4 percent in August, slightly lower than the 0.5-percent increase in July.

NBS statistician Dong Lijuan attributed the price changes last month to factors including high temperatures and frequent rainfall in summer.